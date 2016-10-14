Congress Blasts Obama for Preparing Anti-Israel Offensive

The Obama administration is manufacturing a crisis with Israel in anticipation of a post-election diplomatic push targeting the Jewish state, and this past week launched a series of broadsides criticizing the Israelis through the media and in press briefings, according to congressional sources and Jewish-American officials who spoke to THE WEEKLY STANDARD. The White House and State Department lashed out after the Israelis advanced plans to build in areas the administration considers to be off-limits to new Israeli construction, using language that reporters noted is usually reserved for terror attacks. Asked by journalists why the administration stated that it strongly condemn[ed] Israel's plans to advance construction, a phrase ordinarily used to denounce acts of terrorism, White House spokesman Josh Earnest replied that the construction provoke[s] strong feelings in the administration. In that briefing, Earnest also suggested that Israel betrayed commitments to Washington, while a State Department official separately said Israel would be cementing… perpetual occupation if it built the houses.